Persistent ISIS threat looms over Trump's second term

Shafaq News/ The enduring threat of ISIS and its evolving terrorist activities, including lone wolf attacks, is expected to overshadow President-elect Donald Trump's second term, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

While President Trump declared victory over ISIS in December 2018 during his first term, the extremist group has demonstrated resilience. In 2024, a wave of ISIS-linked or inspired attacks struck major cities worldwide. Among these were bombings in Kerman, Iran, and a killing spree at a concert in Moscow carried out by four gunmen in April.

In the United States, ISIS remains a persistent threat. In a recent attack in New Orleans, the suspect allegedly used a van to plow into a crowd of New Year’s Eve revelers, leaving an ISIS flag inside the vehicle. This incident is yet another reminder of the group's influence on lone-wolf attackers across the globe.

Counterterrorism experts assert that despite diminished operational capacity, ISIS’s symbolic status in extremist circles continues to inspire individuals on both sides of the Atlantic. The Washington Post emphasized that the New Orleans attack highlights what officials have cautioned for over a year: ISIS remains a significant and enduring danger.

Africa and Syria: Key Battleground

According to Brett Holmgren, head of the National Counterterrorism Center, Africa poses one of the most significant long-term challenges in combating ISIS. “ISIS fighters have clearly prioritized Africa as an opportunity for growth,” Holmgren stated.

The fall of Al-Assad regime in Syria has further complicated the situation, creating a security vacuum that ISIS has exploited to regain influence. The newspaper underlined the precarious conditions in northeastern Syria, where nearly 10,000 ISIS fighters and tens of thousands of relatives are held in detention camps overseen by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The unfortified nature of these detention facilities has raised fears among officials, who warn that escapees could fuel a resurgence of extremist activity. Syria, already destabilized, risks becoming a breeding ground for a new generation of militant fighters if security measures are not bolstered.