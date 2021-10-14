Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Nigerian army kills ISIS West Africa leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi

Category: World

Date: 2021-10-14T18:28:31+0000
Nigerian army kills ISIS West Africa leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Daesh West Africa Province group, Abu Musab al Barnawi, was killed today Thursday.

"I can authoritatively confirm to you that al-Barnawi is dead. As simple as that. He is dead and remains dead," the Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor told reporters.

He did not give further details.

Al-Barnawi is the son of the founder of Nigeria's Boko Haram militant group, fighting in northeast Nigeria since 2009.

The group's commander rose to prominence after splitting with Boko Haram in 2016 over differences with its commander Abubakar Shekau, who died earlier this year.

Since Shekau's death, security sources say, Barnawi had consolidated the group's control in Nigeria's northeast and the Lake Chad region, but pockets of Boko Haram loyalists have been fighting back

related

Russia: Hundreds of ISIS elements fled northeastern Syria since Turkish operation started

Date: 2019-10-23 09:50:49
Russia: Hundreds of ISIS elements fled northeastern Syria since Turkish operation started

Twenty orphans of ISIS-linked parents in Syria are handed over to Russia

Date: 2021-07-03 19:01:28
Twenty orphans of ISIS-linked parents in Syria are handed over to Russia

Head of UN's special investigative team for ISIS crimes elected ICC prosecutor

Date: 2021-02-13 05:18:56
Head of UN's special investigative team for ISIS crimes elected ICC prosecutor

Nigeria: +30 killed and scores killed and abducted by the "Bandits"

Date: 2021-09-30 19:10:45
Nigeria: +30 killed and scores killed and abducted by the "Bandits"

Turkey conducts a major operation against ISIS in Istanbul

Date: 2020-10-22 06:10:11
Turkey conducts a major operation against ISIS in Istanbul

Russia repatriates all Russian children of ISIS from Iraq

Date: 2021-03-25 18:54:03
Russia repatriates all Russian children of ISIS from Iraq

Syrian national army clashes with ISIS in Idlib and Asayish in Qamishli

Date: 2021-01-05 20:50:57
Syrian national army clashes with ISIS in Idlib and Asayish in Qamishli

Pentagon: ISIS benefited from Turkey's move and prepares for a surprise

Date: 2019-11-20 08:16:37
Pentagon: ISIS benefited from Turkey's move and prepares for a surprise