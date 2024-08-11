Iranian official reveals details of recent and awaited attacks on Israel

Shafaq News/ An Iranian National Security Committee member in Parliament, Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, revealed new details regarding Iran's planned retaliation against Israel following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, in Tehran.

In an exclusive interview with Russia Today, Ardestani stated, "Given that Haniyeh was our special guest, we provided him with the highest level of security, as Iranians are known for their hospitality. However, despite this, he was assassinated within Iran."

He added, "Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has stated that revenge for Haniyeh is on the agenda, and to show the world that our leader is sincere and his promises are genuine, this operation against Israel will definitely occur, and it could be a surprise attack."

Speaking on the April drone attack, the National Security Committee member explained that "in the recent attack 'The Honest Promise' on Israel, 300 rockets and drones were used. We informed Tel Aviv about it, and we only wanted to show our strength by demonstrating that we could break through Israel's defensive shield. The cruise missiles we launch hit their targets 10 to 12 minutes after being fired."

"We have shown Israel that we are capable of such actions, but it seems this did not deter them. I believe that if an operation is carried out this time, it will be in the form of a hybrid war," Ardestani noted.

Concerning the areas that could be reached, he said that Iran could strike Haifa and Tel Aviv with 600 cruise missiles.

Ardestani also mentioned that countries supporting Iran or its allies in the Axis of Resistance, like Lebanon's Hezbollah, Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, and Yemen's Houthis, could do the same (attack Israel). However, he suggested that there is one scenario where this conflict could be resolved if Israel reaches a consensus with Gaza and signs an agreement, accepting its failure to eliminate Hamas.

"When Tel Aviv acknowledges its failure to eradicate the movement and accepts Hamas' existence, this would be a defeat for Israel, meaning Iran wouldn't need to address this issue (attacking Israel)," he concluded.