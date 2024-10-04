Iranian missile strike hits Israeli air bases, video confirms damage to Nevatim

Shafaq News/ At least 20 ballistic missiles hit Israel’s Nevatim Air Base following an Iranian missile attack on October 1.

Verified videos, as reviewed by The Washington Post, confirmed that Nevatim, located in the Negev Desert, and Tel Nof Air Base in central Israel were among the targets.

The attack successfully bypassed Israeli defense systems, striking three key military and intelligence facilities. Nevatim Air Base took the brunt of the strike with 20 hits, while three missiles struck Tel Nof.

This missile strike marks Iran's second direct attack on Israel, launched in response to the assassinations of Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of Hamas, and Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah. Both leaders were killed in Israeli airstrikes.

The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, had previously reported that Nevatim and several other military bases in Israel sustained minor damage. Meanwhile, Iranian news agency Tasnim claimed the air base was severely damaged during the missile attack.

On Friday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that it would target Israeli oil refineries and gas fields if Israel retaliated against Iran for the missile strikes.