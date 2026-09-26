Shafaq News- Tehran

Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport said on Saturday that flights to Turkiye, Malaysia, China, Pakistan, Vietnam and Afghanistan were continuing as scheduled despite wider disruptions to Iranian air travel.

The airport said no additional cancellations had been announced beyond routes already suspended, including flights to the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Oman and Georgia.

Airport authorities said they were working to restore suspended routes as soon as possible.

The disruption follows US Treasury sanctions imposed on September 8 against 36 targets linked to Iran’s aviation sector, including 27 Iranian airlines.

In Iraq, Najaf International Airport suspended all flights to and from Iran from 2:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, until further notice, citing official instructions.

The Iraqi government said on Saturday that it was holding direct talks with Washington to secure exemptions for some Iraqi airports from US measures targeting Iranian airlines, seeking to restore flights for medical treatment, education, religious visits and other civilian travel.