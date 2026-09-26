Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Saturday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 156,300 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchange markets at 156,300 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session’s 156,800 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 156,750 dinars and bought it at 155,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 156,400 dinars and buying prices at 156,350 dinars.