Iranian Guards seize a foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel 

Shafaq News/ Iranian Revolutionary Guards seized a foreign ship in Gulf waters for “allegedly smuggling diesel.”

"A foreign ship, carrying more than 150,000 liters of smuggled diesel was seized," Iran's state broadcaster quoted Col. Ahmad Hajian, commander of the Naval Type 412 Zulfiqar as saying.

Hajian said the ship's crew members were detained for interrogation.

He did not provide more details.

The incident is the latest in a series in the Gulf, with several ships attacked or seized in recent years.