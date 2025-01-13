Iranian-German activist Nahid Taghavi released after four years in detention

Shafaq News/ Iranian-German women's rights activist Nahid Taghavi, 70, has been released after four years of imprisonment in Tehran and has returned to Germany, Amnesty International reported on Monday.

Taghavi, who had been serving a 10-year sentence for alleged membership in an "illegal group," arrived in Germany after spending over 1,500 days in detention. Her daughter, Mariam Claren, shared the news on social media, posting a photo of their reunion at the airport.

Taghavi's detention included over seven months in solitary confinement under harsh conditions. Amnesty International highlighted her treatment, which involved constant surveillance, limited outdoor access, and inadequate living conditions.