Iranian-German Jamshid Sharmahd dies before execution, Judiciary reports

Shafaq News/ Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd has died before the execution of his death sentence, Iran's judiciary announced Tuesday, according to state media.

Sharmahd, who was born in Iran and later became a German citizen while residing permanently in the United States, was sentenced to death for "corruption on earth," a charge typically associated with serious crimes against the state, according to Mizan Online, the Iranian judiciary's news outlet.

Iranian officials claimed Sharmahd had led a pro-monarchist group implicated in a deadly bombing in 2008 and in planning other attacks.

Initial reports indicated that Sharmahd was executed on October 28, following his conviction in 2023 for allegedly carrying out "terrorist attacks." Asghar Jahangir, a judiciary spokesperson, stated that Sharmahd "died before the execution of his death sentence," but did not provide further details.

His daughter, Gazelle, expressed her concerns, demanding proof of his execution and calling for the immediate return of her father. In a telephone interview with AFP, she said the family has received no evidence of the execution beyond media reports and has no information on how his body might be repatriated.

“It is now the responsibility of Germany and the United States to give deadlines to transfer the body to the family. If there is a corpse, he needs to be returned and brought back to us as soon as possible,” Gazelle Sharmahd said.

Sharmahd's death has intensified the diplomatic rift between Tehran and Berlin, leading German authorities to close the two Iranian consulates across the country, but keeping the Embassy open.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock criticized Iran, accusing it of politicizing the issue of hostages and suggesting that Tehran was leveraging Germany's support for Israel amid the escalating Middle East conflict to justify Sharmahd's death.