Iran urges UN action after Israeli airstrikes hit Syria

Shafaq News/ Iran on Saturday denounced the Israeli aerial assault across Syria, including the capital Damascus, accusing Tel Aviv of fueling chaos and dragging the region toward wider conflict.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the attacks were part of Israel’s broader strategy to undermine Syria’s military and civilian infrastructure amid ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, calling on the international community to intervene.

He reiterated Iran’s support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to push the UN Security Council to act against Israel’s “continued violations and expansionism.”

The Israeli strikes on Friday and Saturday targeted multiple provinces across Syria—including Damascus, Hama, Daraa, Latakia, and Idlib—in what was described as Israel’s most extensive aerial operation in Syria this year.

The raids followed escalating sectarian clashes in southern Syria that left dozens dead, prompting Israeli officials to cite the protection of the Druze minority and deterrence of hostile movements near Israel’s border as justification. Syria’s new Islamist-led government condemned the strikes as a dangerous escalation, while the United Nations criticized them as violations of Syrian sovereignty.