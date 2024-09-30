Iran urges Islamic nations to pressure Israel, condemns UN inaction

Shafaq News/ Iran has called on Islamic countries to leverage their political and economic capabilities to pressure Israel into halting its "crimes," advising against relying on American, Western, or even United Nations interventions.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani, in a press conference on Monday, emphasized that "Lebanon's experience proves Israel's threats are not limited to Palestinian territories," urging Islamic nations to understand that supporting Palestinian rights is synonymous with supporting the region’s security and stability.

Kanaani also warned that "Iran would respond to any threat against its national security and interests," asserting that it would not stand idly by. He condemned the United Nations, accusing it of being a platform for a "criminal" Israeli government to threaten independent nations, with the backing of countries claiming to promote international peace and security.

"Our patience stems from wisdom and our aim to preserve regional security," Kanaani said, adding that Israel is well aware of Iran's ability to retaliate against its "foolish" actions and that Tehran will not hesitate to defend its interests.

He further stated that "regional countries are fully capable of defending themselves against Israeli aggression without the need for Iranian forces."

Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated that Israel's crimes "would not go unanswered." He condemned Israel's recent assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, saying it was yet another example of Israel's disregard for international standards.

Nasrallah was killed on Friday in an Israeli airstrike targeting Hezbollah's headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut.