Iran unveils tactical ballistic missiles and drones during a military parade in southern Tehran

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Army unveiled Fath tactical ballistic missile for the first time during the military parades in Southern Tehran, Iranian media said on Monday.

The military parade was held in the vicinity of the Imam Khomeini Shrine, the founder of the Islamic Republic, on the occasion of the National Army Day.

Army combat and armored units, airborne helicopters, air force fighters, air defense weapons, defense systems and naval equipment mounted on military trucks marched in front of a stand, from where top government and military officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Army Commander Major General Abdul-Rahim Mousavi, Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani and other Army and IRGC top commanders, overlook the parade.

Task units and armored divisions of the Iranian Army Ground Force, helicopters of Army Aviation Force, fighter jets of Army Air Force, Air Defense Force's warcraft and batteries, and marine mobile arms also marched during the parade.

The Army Ground Force demonstrated its new equipment and achievements in the field of ground combat, including artillery, armor, electronic warfare, helicopters and drones.

"Kaman-22", a long-range and strategic multi-functional drone of the Army Air Force, was presented to the public for the first time during the Army Day parade. It is a combat drone capable of carrying all types of cargo with a flight duration of more than 24 hours. This drone has an operation range of more than three thousand kilometers and is capable of flying up to an altitude of eight thousand meters.

The drone is capable of carrying a variety of ammunition and laser and smart missiles and has the ability to detect, monitor, and collect information and shoot at the long-range targets.

During the ceremony, fighter jets of the Iranian Army also flew over the sky in Tehran.

Simultaneously with the ceremony in Tehran, the Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic held a parade in the Persian Gulf waters.

April 18th is named "Army Day" in Iran, and the parade is held to display part of the country's military power.