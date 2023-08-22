Iran unveils advanced drone and ballistic missiles amidst military developments

Shafaq News / Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi unveiled the "Muhajer 10" drone, as well as the "Khorramshahr" and "Hajj Qasem" ballistic missiles on Tuesday.

The "Muhajer 10" drone boasts continuous flight capability for up to 24 hours and an operational radius of 2000 kilometers.

With a maximum speed of 210 kilometers per hour, this aircraft is equipped to carry various types of ammunition, including "Qa’im", "Almas", and "Dastorah" bombs. Additionally, it features advanced electronic warfare systems.

The Iranian armed forces have received the tactical ballistic missiles "Khorramshahr" and "Hajj Qasem," which have been integrated into the air force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).