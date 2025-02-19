Iran triples military budget, signals end to negotiations

Shafaq News/ Iran’s decision to triple its military budget in the 2025 fiscal plan does not necessarily indicate war preparations, an Iranian National Security Committee member in Parliament revealed on Wednesday.

In a press interview, Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani noted that the significant increase in defense spending means “negotiations are no longer an option.” When asked whether the 200% rise suggested military escalation, he responded, “It cannot be said with certainty, but in any case, this significant increase means that we are not negotiating.”

His remarks come amid heightened tensions following recent threats from US President Donald Trump, who suggested that Israel could launch a strike on Iran if it does not abandon its nuclear program.

Iran’s military leadership has also issued warnings today. The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Force (IRGC-AF), Amir Ali Hajizadeh, hinted at the possible execution of a military operation called “True Promise 3,” saying, “If Iran’s nuclear facilities are attacked, the region will be engulfed in uncontrollable flames.”

The budget proposal for 2025 includes plans to export 1.75 million barrels of oil per day, with 420,000 barrels—approximately 24%—allocated directly to the armed forces. According to Iran International, this portion is valued at around €11 billion, up from €4 billion in the 2024 budget.

Hajizadeh defended the military buildup, arguing that war preparations are not solely about offensive capabilities but also resilience. “A wartime situation doesn’t only mean attacking; it also means preparing to withstand strikes,” he said, pointing out that recent missile attacks on Iran had “not been bad” for them but had instead heightened awareness among officials and boosted military funding.

Meanwhile, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei previously dismissed concerns about military confrontation, stating, “We are not worried about any hard threats or direct war.” In Iran’s official rhetoric, the term “hard threat” is often synonymous with war.