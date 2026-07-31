Iran strikes US air base in Kuwait with drones

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

The Iranian Army said on Friday that it had targeted Kuwait’s Ahmad Al-Jaber Air Base with “suicide drones,” calling the operation a retaliation for recent US attacks on Iran and an attack on a residential home on Qeshm Island.

Identifying Ahmad Al-Jaber as a key hub for US air operations, surveillance, and logistics, the Army noted that the drones hit aircraft shelters, satellite communication systems, and equipment warehouses used by US forces.

There was no immediate comment from Kuwait or the United States.

The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported that the Pentagon is reviewing the size of its military presence in Kuwait following repeated Iranian attacks on American facilities, adding that forces had already reduced their footprint to limit risks to personnel, although discussions over a broader drawdown predated the war with Iran.