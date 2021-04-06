Report

Category: World

Date: 2021-04-06T17:01:46+0000
Iran's top negotiator on Vienna talks: Constructive, next meeting on Friday

Shafaq News/ Iran and major powers will continue to discuss ways to revive the 2015 nuclear deal that former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, Iran's chief nuclear negotiator told state television on Tuesday.

"The talks in Vienna were constructive ... our next meeting will be on Friday," Abbas Araqchi said.

He also added that Tehran would not suspend its enrichment of uranium to 20% fissile purity in return for the release of $1 billion of its funds blocked in other countries because of U.S. sanctions reimposed on Iran since 2018.

