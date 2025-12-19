Gaza: Famine pulled back yet food insecurity persists

Shafaq News – Gaza

Famine in Gaza has been averted following the October ceasefire, but more than three-quarters of the population remain in emergency levels of hunger and malnutrition, the United Nations confirmed on Friday.

The Rome-based Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported “significant improvement” in food access and nutrition since October 10. However, the entire Gaza Strip remains at IPC Phase 4, with over 1.6 million people still experiencing acute food insecurity, including more than 100,000 in catastrophic conditions.

The IPC cautioned that current improvements are “perilously fragile” and could quickly reverse if access to aid is disrupted or fighting resumes.

The death toll from starvation in Gaza reached 460 as of October 5, including 154 children, the Ministry of Health in the strip reported. Officials indicated that 182 of those deaths, among them 39 children, occurred after the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declared famine conditions in the enclave on August 22.

