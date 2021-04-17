Iran’s supreme leader called on the Army to assume full readiness

Shafaq News / Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on the Army to assume full readiness and to play its influential role.

The Iran’s Fars agency reported that "Khamenei's call came on the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Day and the heroic epics made by the ground force."

Khamenei, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, speaks to the Armed Forces Commander, Maj. Gen. Abdul Rahim Mousavi, saying “My greetings to all the dear army soldiers and their respected families. Today the army is on the scene and is ready to perform its tasks… Work to raise this readiness as required carrying out your roles as Influencers".