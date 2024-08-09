Iran's Revolutionary Guard receives new anti-ship cruise missiles

Shafaq News/ Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) received a significant number of new anti-ship cruise missiles, Tasnim News Agency reported Friday.

According to the semi-official agency, these advanced missiles are equipped with highly explosive warheads and are designed to evade detection.

The IRGC's naval forces intend to use these cruise missiles to inflict severe damage on enemy vessels, including the potential sinking of destroyers.

Tasnim underscored Iran's "growing missile capabilities," particularly those that can reach Israel. Among these is the Sejjil, a solid-fueled medium-range ballistic missile capable of traveling at speeds exceeding 17,000 kilometers per hour and with a range of up to 2,500 kilometers.

Iran also possesses the Kheibar missile, which has a range of 2,000 kilometers and is equipped with a warhead weighing 1,500 kilograms. Its extreme speed makes it challenging to intercept.

Additionally, the Haj Qasem ballistic missile boasts a range of 1,400 kilometers. It is recognized as the first Iranian tactical ballistic missile powered by solid fuel, with the capability to reach Israel.

These developments come amid ongoing tensions as Tehran vowed to retaliate against the assassination of the head of Hamas politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, in the Iranian capital after participating in the inauguration ceremony of the newly-elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to Statista, as of 2024, Iran had an estimated active military personnel of 575 thousand, followed by Egypt, with an estimated strength of 450 thousand. Iran is also the second strongest army in the Middle East after Turkiye.