Iran’s Foreign Minister accuses US of undermining diplomacy amid war

Shafaq News- Geneva

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday accused the United States of obstructing diplomatic efforts and participating alongside Israel in military actions against Iran, urging the United Nations to condemn what he described as “aggression.”

Speaking at a session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Araghchi said Iran is facing an “illegal and unjustified war,” adding that Washington had “overturned the negotiating table” despite Tehran’s pursuit of diplomacy.

He stressed that Iran had not sought war and would continue to act in self-defense as regional tensions escalate.

Araghchi also accused the United States of being responsible for an attack on the “Minab” girls’ school, which killed more than 175 people, mostly students, during school hours, describing the incident as one of the “most severe manifestations” of US-Israeli aggression.

He warned that the credibility of the United Nations is at stake if it fails to respond to the actions of the United States and Israel.

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump said he would delay potential strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure by 10 days until April 6, while continuing to describe ongoing contacts with Tehran over a possible peace arrangement as “very good.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed that Islamabad is relaying messages between US and Iranian officials as part of mediation efforts, with Turkiye and Egypt also supporting attempts to end the conflict.

Iran has not publicly responded to Trump’s latest remarks, but officials quoted by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency have previously said Tehran is awaiting a US reply to its conditions for a ceasefire. These include an end to attacks and assassinations, guarantees that hostilities will not resume, and compensation for damages, alongside a comprehensive halt to fighting across all fronts involving allied groups in the region.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that civilian fatalities in Iran have reached 1,492 people, including at least 221 children.

Read more: Long war with Iran: A dangerous repetition of history, but with even less preparation