Iran's Controversial Decision: Selling Historical Treasures in Online Auction to Alleviate Debt

Shafaq News/ Iran has reportedly decided to sell some of its oldest historical treasures through an online auction to alleviate the country's debt, which has been exacerbated by severe sanctions related to its nuclear program.

According to the Times, the sale of these archaeological and historical sites has been approved by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who assigned a committee of seven members to oversee the process. The committee includes high-ranking officials such as the first vice president, the Minister of Economy, the Minister of Interior, the Minister of Roads and Cities Building, the head of the Planning and Budget Organization, a member of Parliament, and a representative of the judiciary.

The Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts will conduct the auction on May 22, featuring nineteen archaeological and historical sites. Among the notable sites for sale is the Rhine Castle in Kerman Province, a fortified castle dating back a thousand years, as well as the home of Prince Nasir al-Din Mirza, a historic house from the Qajar dynasty. The Times reported.

The decision to sell these cultural landmarks has sparked criticism from cultural and academic elites within Iran. Muhammad Gharipour, a prominent architectural historian, expressed concerns about the plan, highlighting the prioritization of preserving heritage over financial interests.

He cited previous instances, such as the destruction of the Khosro Agha Hammam in Isfahan in 1995, as evidence of the potential risks associated with neglecting these sites, mainly if they are converted into commercial establishments like hotels and restaurants for tourism purposes.