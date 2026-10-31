Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that “red lines are a thing of the past,” warning that any renewed attacks on Iran would trigger a devastating military response.

Responding to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s remarks about the conflict’s economic cost to Europe, Araghchi stated, “100bn Euro is nothing compared to the Earth-shattering blow Iran’s Powerful Armed Forces will deal against those who dare harm our people.” He also criticized Merz for previously welcoming US-Israeli strikes on Iran, recalling the chancellor’s characterization of the attacks as “doing Europe’s dirty work.”

When Israel-US bombings of Iran began last year, Mr. Merz hailed them. "Doing Europe's dirty work" 100bn Euro is nothing compared to the Earth-shattering blow Iran's Powerful Armed Forces will deal against those who dare harm our people. Red lines are a thing of the past. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) October 31, 2026

During a visit to South Korea on Friday, Merz called for a diplomatic resolution, arguing that military action could not end the conflict. He also cited Germany’s economic interest in ending the confrontation, pointing to more than €100 billion in costs to Europe from rising energy prices.

Read more: US, Israel weigh Iran strikes as diplomacy continues

Diplomatic Efforts

Araghchi’s warning came after more than 12 hours of talks in Tehran on Friday between Qatari mediators and Iranian officials aimed at reviving direct negotiations with Washington, Axios reported, citing diplomatic sources. Further discussions were expected in Doha on Saturday, where mediators hoped to secure reciprocal steps toward resuming negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program and other disputes.

Washington wants nuclear concessions as part of any agreement to resume negotiations, while Tehran demands an end to the US naval blockade, the release of frozen funds, and permission to resume oil exports, according to Axios, which said Qatari mediators have also proposed allowing UN nuclear inspectors to visit Iranian facilities damaged during the war in exchange for limited US sanctions relief.

The report also pointed to divisions within the Trump administration, with War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly skeptical of an agreement, while Vice President JD Vance and presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner favor renewed talks.

Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt, and Pakistan have urged Iran to resume negotiations with Washington ahead of the US midterm elections.

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US Military Costs And Preparations

Citing American sources, The Wall Street Journal said on Saturday that the US military campaign against Iran had cost approximately $47.1 billion as of October 16.

The report said the Pentagon estimated damage to US military bases at no less than $5 billion, with another source placing broader potential losses at up to $15 billion, while more than 20 US military personnel have died in war-related incidents since February 28 and over 400 were wounded before the temporary ceasefire collapsed in July.

As Washington considers further strikes, the US military has withdrawn some personnel from several positions in anticipation of possible Iranian retaliation. American defense officials are also concerned that Tehran may still possess advanced missiles capable of mounting more effective attacks.

Iran has previously threatened to target energy infrastructure across Gulf countries if the US strikes its oil and gas facilities.

Read more: US alerts Gulf states to possible Iran war