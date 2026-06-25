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Iran dismisses US claim on use of released assets

Iran dismisses US claim on use of released assets
2026-06-25T14:50:38+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's chief negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Thursday rejected US claims that Tehran had agreed to use unfrozen assets to purchase American agricultural products.

“The only crop we're harvesting is what you planted: decades of mistrust. It's organic, abundant, and homegrown,” Ghalibaf wrote, adding that the United States appears to export little beyond genetically modified “soybeans, broken promises, and empty words.”

US President Donald Trump had claimed the released Iranian funds would be used exclusively to purchase American food and medical equipment. However, Iran’s Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati rejected that assertion, saying the memoranda signed with Washington imposed no such requirement. Tehran, he said, could choose to use the initial $12 billion in released funds to buy US agricultural products if commodities such as corn and wheat were competitively priced and met the country's quality standards.

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