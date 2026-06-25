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President Barzani urges unity and justice in Ashura message

President Barzani urges unity and justice in Ashura message
2026-06-25T15:47:15+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday stressed the importance of upholding the values of justice and tolerance and fostering unity.

Barzani said the occasion “renews the meanings of patience, faith, and sacrifice” embodied by Imam Hussein in Karbala through his stand against oppression and commitment to truth and noble principles.

He reaffirmed the importance of working to unite ranks and prioritizing dialogue in addressing differences, in a way that “preserves the fabric of our homeland, strengthens its security and stability, and fulfills our people's aspirations for a dignified life and a better future.”

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