Iraq rejects Baku Declaration wording on Palestinian issue

Shafaq News- Baku

Iraq's parliamentary delegation on Thursday expressed reservations over parts of the Baku Declaration adopted at the 20th Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States.

The delegation reaffirmed Iraq's support for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of its people. Expressing objection over the reference to the "two-state solution", Baghdad pointed out that its position is consistent with legislation and resolutions passed by the Iraqi Parliament and supporting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Read more: The War that Never Ends: A century in Palestine

It also requested that its reservations be officially recorded in the conference's documents and minutes. The delegation also called for strengthening parliamentary diplomacy by establishing joint mediation committees to help bridge differences among OIC member states and promote political solutions to regional crises.

The Iraqi delegation, headed by First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Adnan Faihan, arrived in Baku on Tuesday to participate in the conference, which Azerbaijan hosted from June 22 to 25.