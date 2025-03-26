Iran deviates from custom, No US flag for stomping

Iran deviates from custom, No US flag for stomping
2025-03-26T13:34:18+00:00

Shafaq News/ Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, and Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh visited a newly unveiled missile site belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)’s Aerospace Force.

According to Iran’s Ensaf News Agency, such visits typically involve stepping on both the American and Israeli flags. However, during this visit to the underground missile facility, only the Israeli flag was drawn on the ground and positioned beneath Bagheri and Hajizadeh.

Earlier this year, on the eve of US President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the American flag was removed from the ground of the Iranian government complex. Originally painted during the Raisi administration, the flag was removed a few weeks ago under Masoud Pezeshkian's tenure, Ensaf News reported.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon