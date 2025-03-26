Iran deviates from custom, No US flag for stomping

Shafaq News/ Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, and Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh visited a newly unveiled missile site belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)’s Aerospace Force.

According to Iran’s Ensaf News Agency, such visits typically involve stepping on both the American and Israeli flags. However, during this visit to the underground missile facility, only the Israeli flag was drawn on the ground and positioned beneath Bagheri and Hajizadeh.

🟢 التلفزيون الايراني يعرض تفقد رئيس هيئة اركان القوات المسلحة برفقة قائد قوات الجو فضاء في #الحرس_الثوري انفاق جديدة لمنظومات صاروخية مختلفة ومخازن للوقود الجامد في الوقت الذي تتصاعد فيه التهديدات الموجهة ضد #ايران والتي تتزامن مع الضغوط القصوى التي يمارسها #ترامب على ايران. pic.twitter.com/qdVFTBduxm — محمد صالح صدقیان (@msedghian) March 25, 2025

Earlier this year, on the eve of US President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the American flag was removed from the ground of the Iranian government complex. Originally painted during the Raisi administration, the flag was removed a few weeks ago under Masoud Pezeshkian's tenure, Ensaf News reported.