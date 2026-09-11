Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Friday said its closure of the Strait of Hormuz was a defensive measure under international law, as Tehran prepares to join talks in Oman on the strategic waterway amid a continuing US blockade and rising tensions with Washington.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei noted that Tehran remains open to diplomacy but cannot negotiate with an opponent unwilling to engage.

“We are at war, and the continued US naval and economic blockade is a hostile act,” he added, arguing that the Strait of Hormuz remains under Iranian control and is closed because of US and Israeli attacks.

Baqaei also confirmed that Iran will participate on Monday in a meeting in Oman involving foreign ministers from Iran, Iraq and several Gulf states. The talks are expected to focus on regional developments and efforts to organize commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The meeting will also examine the outcome of recent talks between Tehran and Muscat on establishing safe routes for commercial vessels using the waterway.

Calling the session an “important event,” he expressed hope that it would help improve understanding among regional countries and strengthen cooperation on shared security concerns.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM), meanwhile, reported that the blockade remained in place, with the routes of 99 commercial vessels diverted since the measure resumed on July 14.

A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter prepares to land on the flight deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is the flagship for the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group / 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which continues to enforce the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Sept. 11, U.S. forces… pic.twitter.com/643z7veWJl — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 11, 2026

During the first round of the blockade in mid-June, the United States diverted 194 vessels and disabled nine ships, it added.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States “controls the Strait of Hormuz” and would “fight hard until victory.”