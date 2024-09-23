Iran condemns Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, calls for urgent UN action

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Monday’s attacks on Lebanon as a threat to regional peace, urging the UN Security Council to "act swiftly."

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement, "We warn of the dangerous consequences of the Zionist regime's reckless actions in southern Lebanon."

Kanaani added, "The continued Israeli crimes in Palestine and their expansion to target Lebanon pose a threat to regional and international peace and security. We call on the Security Council to take urgent steps to halt these crimes."

On Monday, the Israeli military launched three waves of airstrikes on various areas in southern and eastern Lebanon, including the Bekaa region.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reported that the death toll has reached 182, with at least 727 others injured, a number expected to rise.

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati described the ongoing Israeli aggression as "genocidal" and part of a plan to destroy villages and towns in Lebanon.

Mikati called on the United Nations, the Security Council, and influential countries to support Lebanon's cause and deter the aggression. He reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to UN Resolution 1701 and efforts to stop the war to avoid "falling into the unknown."

In turn, Hezbollah (the Islamic Resistance) announced it had targeted many Israeli sites on Monday.

In a statement, Hezbollah said it attacked the Northern Corps' reserve headquarters, the Galilee Division’s reserve base and its logistical warehouses at the Ami'ad base, as well as Rafael military industry complexes in the Zvulun area north of Haifa, with dozens of rockets.

The attacks came in response to the “Israeli enemy aggression in the south and Bekaa regions.”

Israeli media reported that sirens sounded in 20 areas including Hurfeish in western Galilee, and a house was directly hit by a rocket in the Giv'at Avni settlement west of the Sea of Galilee. Additional rockets were reported to have landed in the Ami’ad area, south of Safed.