Iran claims 20% of military might used against Israel

Shafaq News/ Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of the Aerospace Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said his country used 20% of the military might intended for the "Promise of Truth" operation that targeted Israeli military installations and bases.

In a televised interview, Hajizadeh stated that the operation was only a small fraction of the country's military strength, emphasizing that "20 percent of the total capabilities that Iran has prepared to punish the Zionist enemy were used," according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

He continued, "After more than 50 years, Iran has dealt a strong blow to the Zionist entity. They did not believe it," stressing that "our hands are full of weapons today and the enemy knows this point, and the Promise of Truth operation was carried out with locally manufactured weapons, and it was not a training exercise, but a real operation theater."

Last Monday, IRGC spokesman Ramezan Sharif revealed that "10 countries helped Israel in the "Promise of Truth" operation in the field of air defense, to intercept Iranian missiles and drones."

Recently, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stated that "if Israel attacks Iranian territory, it is unclear whether anything will remain of this regime."

Raisi said, speaking to students at the University of Lahore during his visit to Pakistan, "If Israel makes the mistake again and attacks Iranian territory, it will face completely different consequences, and it is not clear that anything will remain of this regime."

The latest developments come after Israel shelled the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus, killing senior IRGC commanders and officers.

Tehran responded with an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel.