Iran: U.S. seeks for ceasefire but supports genocide in Gaza

Shafaq News/ Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, disclosed on Monday that the United States has conveyed a message to Tehran regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
According to the Iranian Tasnim news agency, Amir-Abdollahian stated, "In the past three days, the Americans have sent a message that they are seeking a ceasefire. They have taken measures, but on the ground, they have only supported mass killing and genocide in Gaza." He expressed hope for a change in American policy, urging the U.S. to cease supporting the occupation.
The escalating Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza has intensified the broader power struggle in the Middle East between the United States and Iran. America's influence in the region has historically relied on close ties with diverse allies, including Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
Since the 1979 Iranian Revolution, Iran has aimed to bolster its regional influence by undermining America's relationships in the Middle East. Iran has cultivated a network of Shia Muslim entities, including the Yemeni Houthis, the Lebanese Hezbollah, and the Sunni Islamist movement Hamas, which controls Gaza.
While Iran denies direct involvement in specific operations, it openly supports the Palestinian Movement militarily by providing weapons and training.
Iran also has close ties with Oman, Syria, Qatar, and Turkey.
Israeli strikes in Gaza since October 7 have resulted in the tragic loss of approximately 10,000 lives, predominantly children and women. Iran has issued threats of "preemptive" action against Israel if the offensive continues, intensifying tensions in the region.
Additionally, Yemeni Houthis have launched missiles towards Israel, and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq continues to target U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria.
Hezbollah's secretary-general, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned the U.S. of potential attacks on American fleets in the region if the conflict in Palestine persists without a resolution or ceasefire.
These developments have brought Israel, a staunch U.S. ally, dangerously close to a wider war with a coalition supported by Iran.