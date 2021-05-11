Report

Iran, Syria, Iraq cooperating on the Soleimani case

Category: World

Date: 2021-05-11T20:50:46+0000
Iran, Syria, Iraq cooperating on the Soleimani case

Shafaq News / Iranian Judiciary Spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili informed on Tues. that Iran is cooperating with Iraq and Syria on following up the IRGC Cmdr. Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani case, Mehr news agency reported.

He said that the Human Rights Headquarters and the International Deputy Judiciary of Iran, in cooperation with the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are pursuing this case in Iraq and Syria.

"One part is related to the Iraqi judiciary, which was followed up during the visit of the head of the Iranian judiciary to Baghdad," he said.

The second part is related to the case opened in an Iranian court, and it needs to be overviewed by the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, he added.

"There is ongoing cooperation between Iraq and Syria to raise the issue in international bodies, although international processes are lengthy and time-consuming," the spox noted.

Soleimani was assassinated in a targeted US drone strike on 3 January 2020 in Baghdad, which US President Donald Trump approved. The strike was strongly condemned by many, including the Iranian government, and a multi-city funeral was held in Iraq and Iran for the general and his companions.

