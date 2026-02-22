Tehran and Washington set March date for indirect nuclear talks

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran and the United States are preparing to hold a new round of indirect nuclear talks in early March, Reuters cited a senior Iranian official on Sunday, stressing that Tehran will retain full control over its oil and mineral resources despite the diplomatic push.

According to the official, American companies could still participate in Iran’s energy sector as contractors, even as sovereignty over natural resources remains non-negotiable. He also indicated that differences persist between Tehran and Washington over how sanctions relief should be structured in exchange for limits on Iran’s nuclear activities.

Outlining that several options remain under consideration, including exporting part of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, lowering enrichment levels, and creating a regional uranium enrichment consortium, he added that any such step would hinge on international recognition of Iran’s right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes.

On February 19, Donald Trump stated that Iran had 15 days to reach what he described as a “meaningful deal” or face consequences, while Tehran reiterated its right to continue uranium enrichment. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier remarked that “global powers are lining up to force us to bow our heads, but we will not bow.”

Both sides resumed Omani-mediated talks this month, holding rounds in Muscat and Geneva. Meanwhile, the New York Times, citing satellite imagery and flight data, reported that more than 60 US attack aircraft are stationed at Jordan’s Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, nearly triple the usual number, with at least 68 transport aircraft arriving since February 15.

Read more: Iran–US talks: Diplomatic breakthrough or imminent military confrontation?