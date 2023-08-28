Iran: Over 2.5 million visitors enter Iraq for Arbaeen Pilgrimage

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Ministry of Interior has confirmed the entry of hundreds of thousands of Iranian pilgrims into Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.
Ahmad Vahidi, the Iranian Interior Minister, provided insights into the ongoing movement of Arbaeen visitors through the six border crossings with Iraq. The Iranian Tasnim news agency quoted Vahidi as asserting that the flow of pilgrims through these crossings is proceeding smoothly.
Vahidi elaborated that many Arbaeen pilgrims have already departed from Iran, with nearly 2.5 million individuals entering Iraq to partake in the Arbaeen ceremonies.
The Iranian Minister of Interior underscored that the momentum of the pilgrim movement remains consistent across all six border crossings, ensuring the steady progression of the Arbaeen pilgrimage journey into Iraq.
Earlier today, a traffic collision on the international highway connecting Dhi Qar and Basra resulted in the deaths and injuries of Iranian pilgrims en route to the holy city of Karbala for the Arbaeen commemoration.
According to a security source, the accident claimed the lives of 9 Iranian pilgrims, while 33 others sustained injuries, most of whom are in critical condition. Swift response efforts by security and medical teams ensured the prompt transfer of the injured to medical facilities for treatment. The deceased were transferred to forensic medicine for requisite legal procedures.
The incident casts a shadow over the ongoing pilgrimage to Karbala, where a wave of pilgrims from across Iraq's borders and beyond has converged to honor the forthcoming Arbaeen commemoration dedicated to Imam Hussein, the third Imam of Shia and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.
The Arbaeen pilgrimage, which began over a week ago, witnesses scores of pilgrims from various Iraqi regions and international locations converging to participate in the event. The commemoration of Imam Hussein's martyrdom, scheduled for September 5th, aligns with the 40th day following the observance of Ashura.
The Arbaeen commemoration holds profound significance for Shiite Muslims as it commemorates Imam Hussein's sacrifice in 61 AH (680 AD).
Imam Hussein's tragic fate, along with his family and companions, at the hands of Umayyad caliph Yazid bin Muawiyah, resonates deeply within the faith's tradition.