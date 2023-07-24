Iran Disbands "Zionist" Network Plotting "Terrorist" Attacks

Shafaq News/ Iran's Intelligence Ministry has disbanded a terrorist network purportedly linked to Israel, in what officials depict as a major counter-terrorism operation.

The cell had reportedly planned a series of explosive attacks throughout the Islamic Republic, the Intelligence Ministry disclosed on Monday.

According to the Ministry, the successfully dismantled network had accumulated a substantial arsenal of 43 explosive devices, all of which have been secured.

The statement noted that the purported ringleaders of the operation have been traced back to residences in Denmark and the Netherlands.

The Ministry revealed that the detained individuals had planned a slew of sabotage activities in the lead-up to the holy lunar month of Muharram.

Among the primary targets was the tomb of the late Iranian military officer Lt. General Qassem Soleimani in Kerman.

General Soleimani, a venerated figure in Iran, was the commander of the Quds Force, an elite division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps responsible for extraterritorial operations. His assassination by a US drone strike in January 2020 heightened tensions between Iran and the West, and this alleged plot seems to touch on the still-raw wound.

Neither the Danish nor the Dutch authorities have issued statements in response to the allegations at the time of reporting.