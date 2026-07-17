IRGC strikes vessel in Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, the semi-official Tasnim News reported on Friday, noting that the vessel was flying the Thai flag.

No further details were available on the timing or nature of the operation.

Earlier on Friday, a tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile off the coast of Oman, causing minor structural damage but no injuries or pollution.

Regional tensions continued to rise as United States and Iranian forces exchanged strikes for a sixth consecutive night, with the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reporting fresh attacks on Iranian military targets, while Iran reported strikes against American forces across the Gulf.