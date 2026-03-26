IAEA warns of radioactive fallout risk from Iran’s Bushehr plant

Shafaq News- Vienna

Concerns over nuclear safety have intensified after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned Thursday that strikes near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant could trigger a radiological incident with far-reaching consequences.

In a post on X, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi noted that any damage to the Bushehr facility risks a serious radiological accident that could affect a wide area inside Iran and extend beyond its borders.

In the current context of the ongoing conflict, IAEA Director General @rafaelmgrossi reiterates his deep concern about recent military strikes reportedly occurring near Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the latest on Tuesday evening. Given that it is an operating nuclear power… pic.twitter.com/YjtfHBNUgz — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) March 26, 2026

The warning follows a strike on Tuesday, when Iranian authorities informed the IAEA that an Israeli projectile landed near the Bushehr site. The Agency reported that the strike did not damage the nuclear facility itself and caused no injuries among personnel, adding that operations continued as normal.

The IAEA has since renewed its call for restraint amid rising tensions in the Middle East.