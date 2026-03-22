US-Israeli strikes in Bushehr could trigger nuclear disaster, Iran warns

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran warned on Sunday that any strike on the Bushehr nuclear power plant could trigger a major radioactive leak, after US-Israeli attacks hit nuclear sites and areas near the facility.

In a letter to the UN Security Council, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said US and Israeli strikes targeted the Natanz nuclear facility twice and hit a site 350 meters from Bushehr. Quoting IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, he noted that any attack on an operating nuclear plant could have extremely serious consequences, given the large quantities of nuclear material at Bushehr.

A direct strike could release significant radiation, while damage to power supply lines could trigger a reactor meltdown and widespread contamination, he explained.

Araghchi described the targeting of civilian nuclear facilities as a violation of international law, the UN Charter, and IAEA rules, urging immediate action by the United Nations and the agency.