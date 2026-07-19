IAEA reviews Iranian nuclear site after US strike

Shafaq News- Tehran

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday assessed reports of a US strike on Iran’s Darkhovin nuclear power plant after Tehran disclosed that the facility had been targeted earlier in the day.

The UN nuclear watchdog noted that the plant remains in the early stages of construction and contains no nuclear material.

The IAEA is looking into reports of an overnight attack on the construction site of a planned nuclear power plant in Darkhovin, Iran. The facility is in the very early stages of construction and contained no nuclear material when last visited by the IAEA. While the reported… pic.twitter.com/Tdi5QxWcCE — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) July 19, 2026

Axios previously reported that US President Donald Trump had considered targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, including sites still under construction, while Tehran had warned of a major response if Washington proceeded with such an operation.

The United States and Iran have exchanged attacks in recent days, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) stating that it had completed its eighth consecutive night of operations targeting Iranian coastal surveillance systems, air defense positions, maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, as well as Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sites it linked to the July 17 attack that killed two US service members in Jordan.

The IRGC carried out retaliatory drone strikes on US military installations in Kuwait.