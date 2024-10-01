Hezbollah strikes Israeli airbase with Fadi 4 ballistic missiles: What are its capabilities?

Shafaq News/ Lebanon's Hezbollah announced on Tuesday that it targeted an Israeli airbase with Fadi 4 ballistic missiles in the suburbs of Tel Aviv.

In a statement, the party said, “With the chant 'At Your Service, O Nasrallah,' the Islamic Resistance fighters launched a volley of Fadi-4 missiles at the Sde Dov airbase in the suburbs of Tel Aviv," adding the attack came“in response to the targeting of civilians and the massacres committed by the enemy.”

Israel has not yet commented on this strike or the extent of the damages incurred.

The Fadi 4 missile is a ballistic missile that is difficult to intercept because it ascends into the atmosphere, according to available information, and it was launched for the first time from Lebanon.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hezbollah announced that it had launched a barrage of Fadi-4 missiles targeting the Glilot area and the Mossad headquarters near Tel Aviv.

Tensions have heightened between Israel and Hezbollah, with the two sides exchanging fire multiple times in recent weeks.

Hezbollah, in the last 24 hours, has continued to target Israeli positions in Metula, Meron, Misgav Am, and other locations. Sirens have repeatedly sounded across the Galilee Panhandle, as well as the Upper and Western Galilee.

The Lebanese party has launched multiple retaliatory attacks on Israeli military positions and settlements in response to Israel's continued strikes on Lebanese cities, villages, and civilians.

According to Hezbollah’s statements, the strikes involved a series of operations against Israeli military positions and settlements. Artillery fire hit an Israeli infantry unit at the Sadah site, resulting in direct hits, while a barrage of Fadi-2 rockets was launched at the Naqoura base.

Rockets were also fired at the city of Safed, and the settlements of Gesher HaZiv, Sa'ar, and Kabri were struck by rocket fire. Additionally, the Kfar Giladi settlement was hit by a Noor missile.

Later, Hezbollah forces fired missiles at a group of Israeli soldiers in Beit Saida, and another strike targeted soldiers in the Yiftach settlement, “achieving direct hits.” A missile barrage was also fired at Israeli military personnel stationed at Zaaura, and Fadi-1 rockets targeted locations northeast of Haifa, hitting both military and civilian areas.

Moreover, Hezbollah forces had attacked Israeli troop movements near the towns of Adaisseh and Kafr Kila, confirming successful hits in those areas.

Hezbollah stated that these strikes were part of its ongoing retaliation against Israel’s military actions, aiming to counter the "brutal assaults" on Lebanese territories.

At least 95 people were killed in Israeli strikes yesterday in Lebanon mostly civilians, pushing the death toll to over 1,000 since last Monday.

Lebanon’s prime minister stated that the conflict has displaced one million people.

Several countries have launched urgent operations to evacuate their citizens from Lebanon including France, UK, and Canada.