Hezbollah launches over 50 rockets at Israel

Shafaq News/ Hezbollah announced on Saturday that it had launched more than 50 rockets at the Israeli settlements in northern Israel.

In a statement, Hezbollah said its fighters targeted the Ma'alot settlement with a barrage of 50 rockets. Later, the group confirmed that it had also fired rockets at Metzuva on Saturday.

The attacks were framed as a support for the Palestinian people in Gaza and defense of Lebanon. "This action is in solidarity with our steadfast Palestinian brothers in Gaza and their brave resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, in response to Israel’s brutal assault on cities, villages, and civilians," Hezbollah's statement read.

Israeli media reported that sirens were heard across northern Israel, including in Safed, northern Tiberias, Birya, Karmiel, and other areas, following the rocket attacks.