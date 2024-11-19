Hezbollah drone kills Israeli soldier, injures 3 in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, an Israeli soldier was killed and 3 others severely injured in an attack within Lebanon, bringing the death toll of Israeli casualties in Lebanon since the start of the ground offensive to 49, the Israeli army announced.

The Israeli Army Radio explained that the soldier was killed when Hezbollah targeted a Golani brigade force with a drone, while they were carrying out a logistical supply operation for the troops in southern Lebanon.

Earlier today, Israeli media reported that a soldier was killed and 4 others were injured, two of them critically, in a drone attack launched from Lebanon on a military site.