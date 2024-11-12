Two Israeli military reserves killed by Hezbollah missile attack in Nahariya

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, two Israeli military reserve soldiers were killed and others were injured in a Hezbollah shelling targeting the city of Nahariya.

A massive barrage of at least 10 mid-range Fadi rockets was fired at northwestern Israel, including Nahariya, Acre (Akka), Haifa, and surrounds, Ynet News said.

“Some 13 rockets and missiles were fired simultaneously toward the center and north of the country. Some 10 missiles were detected crossing from Lebanon in the barrage to the north, which was fired at the same time as a rocket barrage to Tel Aviv and other central Israel cities,” Ynet quoted the Israeli Army.

Earlier today, the Israeli Army conducted over 15 airstrikes on southern Beirut and various regions in southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa area.

These attacks come after a massacre in Akkar, which killed more than 30 people, including women and children.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that Israeli attacks on Lebanon since the outbreak of hostilities a year ago have resulted in the deaths of 3,287 people and injuries to 14,222 others, including women and children.