Israeli army announces assassination of Hezbollah officials, triggers retaliatory attack

Shafaq News / The Israeli army announced on Tuesday the assassination of a Hezbollah air defense unit official in an airstrike targeting his car in an area approximately 35 kilometers from the border in southern Lebanon.

In response, Hezbollah retaliated with a combined aerial drone attack.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated on X, "The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) eliminated an official in Hezbollah’s air defense unit and another official in the party’s Radwan Force air unit."

"This morning, IDF aircraft launched a raid in southern Lebanon, during which they killed Hussein Ali Azkoul, an official in the Hezbollah air defense force in southern Lebanon."

Adraee continued, "Azkoul has been involved in the force's activities and played a role in planning and executing various terrorist activities. Eliminating him causes tangible damage to Hezbollah’s capabilities in that region."

"In addition, last night, the terrorist called Sajid Sarafand, an official in the air unit of the Radwan Force in Hezbollah, was eliminated in the Arzon region. Sajid was involved in preparing and implementing terrorist attacks on Israeli territory."

Hezbollah mourned Azkoul, born in 1981 in the town of Qallawiyah and residing in the town of Adloun in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah stated, "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in support of its brave and honorable resistance, and in response to the Israeli aggression on the town of Adloun and the assassination of one of the Mujahideen brothers, the Islamic Resistance launched a combined aerial attack using reconnaissance and strike drones targeting the the occupied city of Acre."

Israel's actual nightmare, Hezbollah, is one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East that has been deeply involved in intense, near-daily cross-border fighting with Israel since October 7, marking the most significant escalation since the 2006 war.

So far, approximately 295 Hezbollah members have been killed in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

The group has targeted Israel with heavy missiles, resulting in the deaths and wounding of soldiers and the destruction of hundreds of military telecommunication towers, as well as dropping drones.

Israel remains highly secretive about its losses with Hezbollah, but all settlements in the northern region are devoid of residents, who have either fled elsewhere or sought refuge in shelters.

There is also an internal Israeli conflict over the escalating tensions with Hezbollah, given the group's possession of an arsenal of up to 100,000 missiles, including those capable of reaching Tel Aviv, as stated by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.