Iraq's Government expresses support for Kurdistan President's visit to Iran

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Government expressed its backing and optimistic outlook on the visit of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to Tehran.

Diaa Al-Nasiri, the Iraqi PM's Foreign Affairs Advisor, told Shafaq News that "the Iraqi Government stands behind efforts to overcome hurdles and resolve issues with neighboring countries, particularly Iran. We view this visit positively, given recent Iranian airstrikes targeting Erbil based on claims of suspicious activities and saboteurs, as reported in the media."

Al-Nasiri emphasized the Government's "eagerness to witness the outcomes of the visit and Iran's stance."

President Barzani arrived on Sunday in Iran. He met today with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Ebrahim Raisi, and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Meetings touched on the bilateral relations between Iran, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region and prospects of economic cooperation between the neighbors who share more than 200 kilometers in borders.