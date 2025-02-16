Hafez Al-Assad reappears, vows to unveil hidden secrets

Shafaq News/ Hafez Bashar Al-Assad, the son of former Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, has promised to release a podcast episode to share facts and secrets that will be revealed for the first time following his family's departure from Syria.

In posts on his account on X, he said, "Every event has its narratives, and every stage has its secrets. The goal is not to stir controversy, but to tell the story as it was, away from tension and accusations. What was in the shadows, now it's time to reveal it as it is."

Al-Assad, added, "Soon, you will hear the full story from the source itself. A podcast episode will uncover all the details." "Time will reveal all the details. Soon, there will be videos explaining everything that happened, to clarify the facts." Al-Assad added, "Some may think that absence is escape, but it was a necessity in times of chaos. Some shout in absence, but truth does not need noise to remain. We are here, and time will reveal everything."

He continued, "The homeland is in the heart, and its love does not change. Sometimes, circumstances impose paths that were not anticipated, and mistakes were present in every era. But truth remains greater than any narrative."

Earlier, Hafez Al-Assad appeared in a "surprising" selfie video to settle the controversy regarding the ownership of his social media accounts on the platforms X and Telegram, where he had recently shared details of his family's final hours in Syria.

In the video, Hafez was seen walking in an upscale neighborhood street, later identified as Moscow, where the video was filmed using a phone camera.