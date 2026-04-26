Gunfire erupts near Trump in Washington, suspect detained

Shafaq News- Washington

A gunman opened fire outside the ballroom of the Washington Hilton on Sunday as US President Donald Trump attended the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, prompting Secret Service agents to rush him from the stage.

Trump said he and the first lady were unharmed, while a Secret Service agent was shot but protected by a bulletproof vest and is expected to recover.

He said the attack was likely the act of a lone gunman and not linked to Iran, and described it as the third assassination attempt against him since 2024, in reference to a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania and a separate incident at his Florida golf course.

US media reported the suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of California, was taken into custody. There was “no indication” of additional suspects and no ongoing threat to the public.

Vice President JD Vance and senior cabinet officials were also evacuated from the venue, and the White House Correspondents’ Association announced the dinner was cancelled and would be rescheduled.