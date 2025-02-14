Gaza and Israel ahead of 6th round of prisoner exchange

Shafaq News/ Gaza and Israel await the sixth round of prisoner-hostage exchanges, amid mutual accusations over the agreement's implementation.

Israel is expected to receive a list of captives set for release by Hamas on Saturday, as part of the first phase of the 42-day deal, which involves the exchange of 33 Israeli hostages for approximately 700 Palestinian prisoners.

However, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which facilitates the exchanges, voiced deep concern over the condition of Israeli captives in Gaza. Expressing mounting concerns over the prisoners' conditions in the war-ravaged enclave the ICRC stated on X, “The latest release operations reinforce the urgent need for ICRC access to those held hostage. We remain very concerned about the conditions of the hostages.”

After 16 months of waiting, uncertainty, and unimaginable worry, 21 hostages have finally been released and reunited with their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/SQKuTGXlHS — ICRC in Israel & OT (@ICRC_ilot) February 14, 2025

On Monday, Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for Hamas's military wing, announced that the release of Israeli hostages held by the group will be delayed until Israel fully complies with the terms of the ceasefire agreement and compensates for the failures of past weeks.

Later, Hamas explained that the breaches include the delay in returning displaced people to northern Gaza, targeting civilians, and obstructing the entry of aid supplies like tents, prefabricated homes, fuel, and equipment for clearing rubble. The group also noted that it had kept mediators informed of Israel's violations but that Israel continued to breach the agreement.

Against this backdrop, Qatar and Egypt have intensified mediation efforts, successfully overcoming last-minute hurdles that nearly derailed the truce, as both Hamas and Israel had threatened to end it. Hamas, for its part, reaffirmed its commitment to preserving the agreement, stressing the need for Israel to uphold all its terms.

So far, 16 Israeli captives have been freed in five rounds of exchanges, with hundreds of Palestinian prisoners released in return. Israeli estimates suggest that around 50 of the remaining hostages are still alive.