After Trump, Netanyahu, set Saturday deadline for Hamas to release hostages

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday threatened to resume full-scale military operations in Gaza if Hamas does not release all Israeli hostages by midday Saturday.

"If Hamas does not return our captives by noon on Saturday, the ceasefire will end, and the Israeli army will resume intense fighting until Hamas is decisively defeated," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

The warning comes a day after US President Donald Trump issued a similar ultimatum, vowing to push for an end to the ceasefire if the hostages were not freed.

"If all of the hostages aren’t returned by Saturday at 12 o’clock, I think it’s an appropriate time. I would say, cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out," Trump said.

Trump repeated his previous threats, warning Hamas of severe consequences if it fails to comply.

“If they’re not here, all hell is going to break out,” Trump declared. “Hamas will find out what I mean.”

He also indicated he might consult Netanyahu about formalizing Saturday as a final deadline, though he stressed that Israel would make its own decision.

The US president criticized the slow pace of hostage releases, arguing that waiting for only two or three hostages to be freed each week was unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Abu Ubaida, spokesman for Hamas' armed wing Al-Qassam Brigades, said on Monday that the group would delay any further hostage releases until Israel complies with the terms of the existing agreement and compensates for past delays.