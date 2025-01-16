Blinken: Gaza agreement implementation set for next Sunday

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced that the implementation of the Gaza agreement is set to begin on January 19, emphasizing that "the full execution of the Gaza agreement is essential."

This comes as negotiations continue to address lingering issues, despite the recent announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

In a press conference, Blinken stated, "We reached a Gaza agreement after 15 months of suffering," adding, "We are awaiting the release of Americans as part of the deal."

According to previous reports, seven American hostages remain in Gaza. Three of them are believed to be alive, while the status of the remaining four is uncertain.

The Secretary of State hailed the agreement as a testament to the strength of US diplomacy, asserting that the United States has emerged stronger in tackling global challenges.

The ceasefire agreement is structured in three phases:

1. Phase One: A six-week period during which Israeli forces will begin a gradual withdrawal from Gaza. This phase will also see the release of 33 Israelis, including all women, children, and men over 50, as well as two Americans: Keith Siegel and Saguy Dekel-Chen.

2. Phase Two: Scheduled to begin on the 16th day of Phase One, this stage involves negotiations for the release of all remaining Israeli prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. In return, over 1,000 Palestinian detainees are expected to be freed.

3. Phase Three: The final phase will focus on the return of all remaining bodies and the initiation of Gaza's reconstruction, supervised by Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations.

On the other hand, following the official ceasefire announcement, Palestinians took to the streets in celebration, waving flags and lighting fireworks. Families embraced one another with visible relief, expressing hope that the truce might bring lasting peace to the region.