Israeli Army Chief: Military preparing attack plans for Gaza

2025-02-15T15:56:43+00:00

Shafaq News/ Israel prepares attack plans as hostage releases continue under the truce with Hamas, Israeli army chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said on Saturday.

Halevi said in a statement that Israel remains committed to bringing them all home, and is making immense efforts to achieve this “while simultaneously preparing attack plans.”

Earlier today, Hamas handed over three Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Meanwhile, a bus carrying a group of Palestinian detainees released by Israel arrived in the West Bank city of Ramallah as part of the sixth batch of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Yesterday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which facilitates the exchanges, voiced deep concern over the condition of Israeli captives in Gaza.

