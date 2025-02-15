Israeli Army Chief: Military preparing attack plans for Gaza

Shafaq News/ Israel prepares attack plans as hostage releases continue under the truce with Hamas, Israeli army chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said on Saturday.

Halevi said in a statement that Israel remains committed to bringing them all home, and is making immense efforts to achieve this “while simultaneously preparing attack plans.”

Earlier today, Hamas handed over three Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Meanwhile, a bus carrying a group of Palestinian detainees released by Israel arrived in the West Bank city of Ramallah as part of the sixth batch of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Today we safely facilitated the sixth release operation, bringing three hostages out of Gaza to Israel, and 343 detainees from Israeli places of detention to Gaza & the West Bank.We reiterate more must be done by all sides to improve future transfers.https://t.co/Oq8WDiaj65 pic.twitter.com/2HRdZ6ojjv — ICRC in Israel & OT (@ICRC_ilot) February 15, 2025

Yesterday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which facilitates the exchanges, voiced deep concern over the condition of Israeli captives in Gaza.